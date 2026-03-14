Bandi too extends best wishes...

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has extended his heartfelt wishes to the 5,17,727 students appearing for the Class X examinations across Telangana beginning on March 14. In his message, he urged students to write their exams with confidence, achieve success, and make their parents proud. In a statement on Friday, the Minister advised students to reach examination centres at least half an hour before the scheduled time to avoid last-minute stress.

He recalled his earlier initiatives of distributing free bicycles to nearly 20,000 poor students and paying their examination fees, which helped ease the financial burden on families and ensured timely attendance at schools.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that students should not succumb to unnecessary anxiety during exams but instead revise thoroughly and perform to the best of their ability. He expressed hope that districts like Karimnagar and Sircilla, which ranked sixth and fifth, respectively, in last year’s results, would secure the top positions this year.

He also asked district collectors, police, and officials to ensure smooth transport and traffic arrangements so students face no inconvenience. He stressed the importance of providing proper facilities at exam centres, including fans and drinking water, given the summer heat.

The Minister assured that his upcoming Kondagattu Anjaneya Padayatra would be organised in such a way that students would not face any disturbance.