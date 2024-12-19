Bandi urges Gadkari a high-level bridge over Manair river

Karimnagar: Union Home Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to Un-ion Road Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to grant Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) funds to the tune of Rs 224 crore to improve transport facilities in the villages of Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

In this regard, a petition was handed over to Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay took several issues related to the development of rural roads and bridges in the Karimnagar parliamen-tary constituency to the attention of Gadkari.

In particular, he put forward a proposal related to the expansion of single-lane to double-lane roads. Mainly, from Kesavapatnam via Papayyapalle to Saidapur, the single road should be widened into double lane for 15 km and the single lane road for 30 km from Kodimyala to Tandriala via Govindaram should be widened as double lane.

Similarly, from Choppadandi Mandal Arnakonda to Mallyala Square via Gopal Rao Peta to the extent of 45 km, from Ellareddypet mandal to Na-rayanapur via Singaram to Mustabad mandal to Ramreddy village to the extent of 15 km, it has been proposed to expand the single lane road to double lane.

In addition, Bandi Sanjay asked Gadkari to construct a high-level bridge over the Manair river from Gundlapalli Pothur Road (km 18/0-2) and Khajipur (km 2/0-2) of Bavupeta in Karimnagar district. He requested Gadkari to grant funds of Rs 224 crore for the road expansion works to the extent of 90 km including the construction of high level bridge.

On this occasion Gadkari assured Bandi Sanjay that a suitable decision will be taken soon. Apart from this, Gadkari also inquired about the pro-gress of the road construction works already undertaken with CRIF funds within the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.