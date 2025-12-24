Bandi welcomes SIT move to issue notice to KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) decision to issue notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the alleged phone tapping case.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sanjay said the move was a step in the right direction but stressed that a thorough investigation must follow to expose the masterminds behind the conspiracy.

The minister alleged that not only were his own calls tapped, but also the phones of several senior leaders and even family members were monitored, causing discord within households. He condemned the misuse of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), which he said had once enjoyed a strong reputation nationwide but was corrupted under the previous regime.

Sanjay further claimed that the SIB was misused to blackmail contractors, political leaders and businessmen, extracting money under threats. He questioned whether issuing notices alone would suffice or whether authorities would ensure a complete probe to identify and punish those responsible.

Drawing a sharp comparison, he remarked that the phone tapping case was being dragged on like a “TV serial,” with episodes ending but no concrete action taken. He urged that investigating officers be given full freedom without political pressure to uncover the truth.

The Union Minister also demanded that allegations of extortion targeting industrialists and leaders under the guise of surveillance be thoroughly examined. He insisted that the conspiracies of those who orchestrated the tapping must be revealed to restore public trust.

Sanjay reiterated that the issue was not just about political leaders but about safeguarding democratic institutions and protecting citizens’ privacy. He called for accountability and transparency, warning that any attempt to dilute the probe would be unacceptable.



