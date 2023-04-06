Bandi's arrest: Tension prevails in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: High tension prevailed in Hanumakonda with a large number of BJP leaders and cadres led by Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao swarmed outside the Warangal court, demanding the release of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested on Tuesday night.

The BRS cadres who also gathered at the court threw shoes and water bottles at the police vehicle in which Sanjay was brought to the court.

Pradeep Rao criticised the State government for arresting Sanjay instead of nabbing the culprits who were behind the paper leak fiasco. He said it's not fair for the police to arrest those who expose the failures of the government. Pradeep Rao also found fault with the police for arresting the BJP cadres who were staging a protest in Warangal Chowrastha peacefully. It indicates the despotic rule of the KCR government, Pradeep Rao said.

Earlier in the day, after a high drama and a detour across the region, the police finally brought BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to Hanumakonda to produce him before the magistrate in connection with his alleged involvement in the leak of SSC Hindi question paper on April 4.

The police kept BJP activists guessing all the time before taking him to Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Palakurthi in Jangaon district for a medical checkup. Then he was taken to Zaffergadh police station in Station Ghanpur constituency and later to Police Training Centre in Madikonda, finally producing him before the First Class Magistrate, Fourth Additional Munsiff Magistrate, and In-Charge Judge R Anitha at her residence in Hanumakonda.

The police took BJP leaders Pradeep Rao, Kusuma Sathish and several others into custody and shifted them to Intezargunj police station in the city. Later, they were shifted to the police training centre in Madikonda and Dharmasagar police station. The leaders were not let off.