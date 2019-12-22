Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bank of Maharashtra organises loan expo

Bank of Maharashtra organises loan expo
Highlights

Bank of Maharashtra organised a retail loan expo in all its Hyderabad zone branches on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra organised a retail loan expo in all its Hyderabad zone branches on Saturday.

In Hyderabad city, it was arranged at conference hall of zonal office.

The expo was inaugurated by Builders' Association President Anirudh Gupta in the presence of Bank's Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone, Divesh Dinakar.

It was attended by around 200 customers. During the expo, a brief on bank's retail loan schemes was explained to the customers.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet...
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director claims CBI in...
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting Jaishankar after India cancels talks
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting...


Top