Bank of Maharashtra organises loan expo

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra organised a retail loan expo in all its Hyderabad zone branches on Saturday.

In Hyderabad city, it was arranged at conference hall of zonal office.

The expo was inaugurated by Builders' Association President Anirudh Gupta in the presence of Bank's Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone, Divesh Dinakar.

It was attended by around 200 customers. During the expo, a brief on bank's retail loan schemes was explained to the customers.