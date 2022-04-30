Banks Holidays in May 2022; Banks to be closed for 8 days in Telangana

All the banks will remain closed for ten days in May 2022, i.e. the holiday list includes five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays and Eid ul Fitr.

Every state will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

May 2022

• May 01 – Sunday – May Day

• May 03 – Tuesday – Eid ul Fitr

• May 08 – Sunday

• May 14 – Second Saturday

• May 15 – Sunday

• May 22 – Sunday

• May 28 – Fourth Saturday

• May 29 – Sunday

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.