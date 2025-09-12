Banks Must Support Artisans and Small Traders with Loans: Says Telangana BJP MP Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MP Etala Rajender has urged banks to extend loans generously to poor people, small traders, and artisans. He emphasized that banks should not create difficulties for ordinary people and those engaged in small-scale businesses when providing loans. Giving financial support through loans to artisans, small businesses, women, students, and farmers will boost job opportunities and employment in the country. He believes that this will lead to self-reliance and increased productivity in various sectors. MP Etala Rajender further stated that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the goal of empowering people financially. He explained that the banking system has expanded to reach even remote rural areas, making banking services accessible to common people. He added that the central government is encouraging banks to offer loans to artisans, self-employed individuals, and small traders, and is also providing interest subsidies through various government schemes.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Credinova Fintech Office in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, MP Etala Rajender and MLA Palvai Harish Babu appreciated the initiative by young and dynamic entrepreneurs Pittala Kiran and Bomma Sarath Goud to support rural youth. He stated that the government is facilitating loans worth thousands of crores under schemes like Make in India and Made in India to promote industrial growth and create job opportunities for the youth.

MP Etala Rajender also highlighted the importance of improving financial literacy and ensuring that banking services are more approachable for the public. He encouraged banks to prioritize lending to women entrepreneurs, enabling them to start new businesses and contribute to economic growth. He expressed his satisfaction that Credinova Fintech is committed to training rural youth in loan distribution and helping them find employment. He advised the company to ensure that loans are processed smoothly and without hassle, particularly for individuals starting new ventures. He urged them to actively work towards promoting financial inclusion and empowering the youth through accessible credit.