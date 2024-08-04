Live
- Nine children die as house wall collapses in MP's Sagar
- South Korea: 384 hospitalised due to heat-related illnesses
- Paris Olympics: Debutants Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath excited to play their part in TT team events
- Home Minister takes part in a saree walk
- China: 4 killed, 23 missing in flash flood, mudslide
- Revanth Reddy arrives in New York, receives a warm welcome
- North Korea expresses gratitude for Putin's offer of help with rain damage recovery
- State’s interference in religion is root cause of desecration of all tirths: Spiritual sovereign
- 23 killed in paramilitary attack in Sudan
- South Korea, Poland to establish air force consultative body
Just In
Bar Association coordination meeting held
District Principal Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman, D Rajesh Babu, stated that everyone should take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat, which will be held on August 14.
Nagarkurnool : District Principal Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman, D Rajesh Babu, stated that everyone should take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat, which will be held on August 14.
On Saturday, he held a coordination meeting in the district court premises with officials from the police, revenue, excise, women and child welfare, medical and health departments, and members of the Bar Association.
During the meeting, Judge D Rajesh Babu mentioned that there were 6,482 civil cases and 7,668 crime cases in the district. He urged the officials from various departments to take the initiative to resolve as many of these cases as possible. He suggested making efforts to ensure litigants attend the 3rd National Lok Adalat and to make them aware of this opportunity.