Bar Association coordination meeting held

Nagarkurnool : District Principal Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman, D Rajesh Babu, stated that everyone should take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat, which will be held on August 14.

On Saturday, he held a coordination meeting in the district court premises with officials from the police, revenue, excise, women and child welfare, medical and health departments, and members of the Bar Association.

During the meeting, Judge D Rajesh Babu mentioned that there were 6,482 civil cases and 7,668 crime cases in the district. He urged the officials from various departments to take the initiative to resolve as many of these cases as possible. He suggested making efforts to ensure litigants attend the 3rd National Lok Adalat and to make them aware of this opportunity.