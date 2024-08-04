  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bar Association coordination meeting held

Bar Association coordination meeting held
x
Highlights

District Principal Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman, D Rajesh Babu, stated that everyone should take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat, which will be held on August 14.

Nagarkurnool : District Principal Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman, D Rajesh Babu, stated that everyone should take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat, which will be held on August 14.

On Saturday, he held a coordination meeting in the district court premises with officials from the police, revenue, excise, women and child welfare, medical and health departments, and members of the Bar Association.

During the meeting, Judge D Rajesh Babu mentioned that there were 6,482 civil cases and 7,668 crime cases in the district. He urged the officials from various departments to take the initiative to resolve as many of these cases as possible. He suggested making efforts to ensure litigants attend the 3rd National Lok Adalat and to make them aware of this opportunity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X