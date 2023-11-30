Barring stray incidents Polling ended peacefully in Telangana

Hyderabad: The election has ended in the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. By and large the election was peaceful in most parts of the state barring few stray incidents of lathi charge by the police in few segments. The election was completed at 4 pm in the 13 Assembly constituencies which are Maoist-influenced sensitive.

The authorities would be allowing the people to cast the votes to those who were in the queue lines till 5 pm. The doors at the polling booths were closed sharp at 5 pm not allowing anyone. Those inside the polling booths will be allowed to vote.

The political party leaders tried last minute approach to influence voters to cast their vote. The polling percentage was likely to be around 65 per cent.