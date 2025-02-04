Basavatarakam hosp to organise free cancer screening today

Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) would be organising a free cancer screening camp from 10 am to 1 pm in the hospital premises to mark the World Cancer Day and also HPV vaccine to the needy at discountable prices from February 4 to 28.

Every year, February 4 is being observed as World Cancer Day across the globe and BIACH&RI would be organising camp on Tuesday. During the camp, the expert doctors will provide free consultation along with conducting basic tests.

Further tests suggested by doctors would be conducted with 20 per cent discount after evaluation.

As part of the programme HPV vaccine will be provided at a cost of Rs 1,500 per dose in lieu of original market price of Rs 4,000 per dose. Girls aged between 9 to 14 years have to take two doses of vaccine within a period of six months wherein females within the age group of 15 to 26 will have to take three doses of vaccine within a period of six months.