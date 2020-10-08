Bathukamma sarees to be distributed across Telangana from tomorrow

Telangana government will be distributing Bathukamma sarees to eligible women across the state from tomorrow. The distribution process will be held until October 11.

The sarees weaved in 287 designs have been sent to all 33 districts in the state and the sarees will be distributed through fair price shops to the women. This year, the government had spent Rs 317.81 crore to weave 98.50 lakh sarees. Minister Jagadish Reddy will formally launch the sarees distribution process on Friday. Officials said that women who failed to get the sarees could take them from the fair price shops between October 12 and 15.

Meanwhile, the authorities have made arrangements for door-to-door distribution of sarees in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The district has already received 2,59,800 sarees for distribution.

The production of sarees have been handed over to Sircilla, Garshakurthi, Warangal weavers by the Telangana government.