BBCIT alumni meet 2025 rekindles memories

Hyderabad: BankatlalBadruka College for Information Technology (BBCIT), Kachiguda, hosted alumni meet 2025 on Saturday, bringing together distinguished alumni, faculty members and students in a vibrant and nostalgic atmosphere. The event was initiated by Alumni Association members Pratibha Sagar, Pattabhi Rama Sastry and Ashwin, whose efforts were widely appreciated.

Director General Abhirama Krishna graced the occasion as a distinguished guest and motivated students with an inspiring address on career growth and lifelong learning. Eminent senior alumni Susheel, Raghavendra, Ram Kalyan, Kishore Malladi, Kishore Kumar Rachakatta and Shashidhar also addressed the gathering and assured support by providing internship opportunities to students.

As part of the celebrations, Alumni Association members sponsored Rs 5,000 each to undergraduate toppers from the Statistics and Electronics streams. Key highlights included motivational keynote speeches by Pratibha and Pattabhi Rama Sastry, who shared their professional journeys and achievements. Alumni from various batches reconnected, shared fond memories and participated in entertaining games.

During interactive sessions, alumni encouraged UG and PG students to upgrade their skills, especially in AI tools and emerging technologies, to stay competitive in the fast-evolving tech world. The meet strengthened alumni–institution bonds and concluded on a joyful note, filled with laughter, learning and pride.