Live
- 2nd Test: Irfan Pathan leads praise after Gill achieves 10th Test century
- Sindhu returns for third term in BWF Athletes’ Commission
- I know my goal, I am in no hurry: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar on CM's post
- Mayawati terms IG’s tragic end a national reckoning on caste bias, demands impartial probe
- Celebrate Diwali in Style: Best Gifts to Brighten the Festivities
- 16-hour blackout: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook page returns, SP cries foul
- TCS Undertakes Record Layoffs Amid AI Shift and Global Uncertainties
- Bowlers fire in unison as NZ crush B’desh by 100 runs
- Constable: Varun Sandesh reinvents himself in a gripping crime thriller
- India go down to Indonesia in semis, bag first-ever bronze
BC Association leader puts trust in Cong’s intentions for 42% quota
“The Congress party has genuine intent and commitment toward the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs), which is why the Cabinet had approved the...
“The Congress party has genuine intent and commitment toward the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs), which is why the Cabinet had approved the implementation of 42% BC reservation,” said Kammartapu Murali, a leader of the BC Association and local corporator.
Speaking at a press conference held at Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s camp office in Khammam on Friday, Murali stated that the Congress will contest the upcoming local body elections with 42% reservations for BCs, as promised.
He emphasised that the promise made by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the elections is being fulfilled with sincerity.
“Despite opposition from BRS and BJP, the Congress government is determined to implement BC reservations,” he said.
Murali added that no matter how many conspiracies are hatched against the reservation bill, it will not be stopped. He clarified that the BC reservation bill was thoroughly discussed in the Cabinet, and legal arguments will be presented in court to ensure its enforcement.
The press meet was attended by Deputy Mayor Johar Fatima, Market Committee Chairman Yaragarla Hanumanth Rao, leaders from the Congress BC cell, and other party representatives.