BC Association leader puts trust in Cong’s intentions for 42% quota

“The Congress party has genuine intent and commitment toward the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs), which is why the Cabinet had approved the implementation of 42% BC reservation,” said Kammartapu Murali, a leader of the BC Association and local corporator.

Speaking at a press conference held at Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s camp office in Khammam on Friday, Murali stated that the Congress will contest the upcoming local body elections with 42% reservations for BCs, as promised.

He emphasised that the promise made by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the elections is being fulfilled with sincerity.

“Despite opposition from BRS and BJP, the Congress government is determined to implement BC reservations,” he said.

Murali added that no matter how many conspiracies are hatched against the reservation bill, it will not be stopped. He clarified that the BC reservation bill was thoroughly discussed in the Cabinet, and legal arguments will be presented in court to ensure its enforcement.

The press meet was attended by Deputy Mayor Johar Fatima, Market Committee Chairman Yaragarla Hanumanth Rao, leaders from the Congress BC cell, and other party representatives.