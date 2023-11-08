BC CM for Telangana: Modi brands BRS as Backward Classes Virodhi govt

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the first election meeting after the poll notification, raised foundational issues which led to the formation of separate Telangana.

Addressing the BC Atma Gaurava Sabha at LB Stadium on Tuesday, Modi charged the state government of deceiving the people on all three fronts, water, money and employment. Not just that, Modi said the BRS government had let down the BCs and consistently ignored them. Calling the state government as BC Virodhi government, Modi said, "There is an anti-development, anti-backward class, anti-SC/ST government in Telangana. On November 30, you have a chance to overthrow this government and you have to ensure that the lotus blooms here," he said.

Emphasising on BJP’s commitment to the uplift and representation of OBC communities across the country, he said, “When BJP had the opportunity, it appointed Droupadi Murmu from the Adivasi community as the President. It was BJP which had made Abdul Kalam as President of India and Balayogi as Speaker of Lok Sabha. Dynastic parties never let any Dalit, backward, or Adivasi rise to prominence, he said.

Recalling the meeting he addressed from LB Stadium in 2013 before he became Prime Minister, he said, “This land, this ground holds a very big place in my life. You all had invited me to this very ground. In a way, the foundation for making Modi the Prime Minister was laid here. Today I promise from here that if voted to power the first BC CM of Telangana would be from BJP. Taking a dig at Congress, he said it is ‘C Team’ of BRS. There is nothing for BCs in its agenda. “Congress and BRS share three common things in their DNA. Dynasty, Corruption, and Nepotism. Corruption thrives in the shelter of these dynastic parties, and opportunities are only available to their relatives.

Driven by the mentality of dynasty, BRS and Congress will never let any BC become the Chief Minister here,” he added.He also linked BRS with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Asserting that action would be taken against the corrupt, Modi said those who looted people will have to "pay back and that is Modi's guarantee." He said the Telangana government was not serious about providing jobs to the youth of the backward classes. He underscored the significance of the Vishwakarma community and said, “Without the Vishwakarma community, daily life survival is impossible. That is why the Centre came up with the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Under this scheme, Rs 13,000 crore will be spent on our Vishwakarma brothers and sisters to improve their living standards.

Coming down heavily on the state government, PM Modi said, “In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Telangana had responded to such an arrogant CM with the power of their votes. In this frustration, the leaders here keep abusing Modi. BRS corruption is linked to Delhi’s liquor scam. When the agencies started investigating, these people started abusing the investigating agencies too.If Telangana has to develop, a double-engine government is necessary,” he said.