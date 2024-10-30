BC Commission elicits public opinion on reservation

Nizamabad: Telangana BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan announced that the panel will submit a comprehensive report to the State government on local body reservations, based on public opinions and a detailed household survey. The commission aims to ensure the report is scientifically accurate.

The commission, led by Chairman G Niranjan and members T Surender, R Jayaprakash, and Balalakshmi, conducted a public hearing in Nizamabad to gather opinions from political parties, caste associations, and the public. The district administration, under the supervision of Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, made extensive arrangements for the hearing. The commission will consider the socio-economic conditions revealed by the upcoming household survey, which will be conducted in November. The survey results will help finalize the reservation proposals. The commission plans to submit the report to the government and the state high court by December 9th. If any groups or individuals could not attend the hearing, they can submit their suggestions to the BC Commission office in Hyderabad by November 13th.