BC leaders giving jitters to Congress high command

Hyderabad: Even before announcement of the candidates to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, leaders from BC ( Backward Classes) communities are giving jitters to the Congress high command for not considering their demand to allot more tickets to their communities.

After senior leader and former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah quit the party, many senior BC leaders are reportedly ready to follow the senior leader and resign anytime. Leaders said the BC leaders who are insisting on more seats for their communities are waiting for the announcement of candidates.

Senior BC leaders like V HanumanthaRao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yashki Goud, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud are demanding tickets for them. Telangana PCC president ARevanth Reddy already announced that two seats in each Lok Sabha segment would be allotted to leaders of BC communities. BC Leaders say party screening committees are also not giving time to express their views on allotment of seats to their communities.

Sources say the BC leaders are already holding meetings to chalk out an action plan against the party leadership in case BCs are not given tickets.

“Reddy domination in the Congress was more during Revanth Reddy’s tenure and BCs were neglected in providing political opportunities to backward communities from village to State-level party committees, Now, Reddy leaders are obstructing BCs from getting more tickets “, a senior leader said. The TPCC leadership is focusing on giving tickets to rich leaders belonging to forward communities only.

Kapus, Gouds, Mudiraj and Yadav communities dominate the backward classes. Leaders from these communities are already serving the Congress in different capacities in districts and at State level. These groups will not hesitate to spoil the winning prospects of the party if they are not recognised in elections.