BC quota, local body polls to dominate Cabinet meet today

Hyderabad: The state government will take a crucial decision on holding elections to the local bodies as well as the implementation of BC reservation in the polls at the Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The Cabinet will discuss the recommendations made by the Legal Experts Committee on the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court on local body elections and take a call.

A decision on promulgating an Ordinance to lift a ban on contesting by candidates having more than two children would also be taken up at the meeting. The Cabinet had approved a proposal to relax the two-child norm at its last meeting.

Official sources said that the Cabinet will analyze the legal committee’s recommendations on holding elections to local bodies in view of the increasing pressure from the leaders of the ruling party to go for local polls immediately. The Chief Minister will seek the opinions of his Cabinet colleagues on holding elections to local bodies soon after the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

“The Congress’ winning chances are bright in the Jubilee Hills by-elections. The party will get a big political advantage if the elections to local bodies are held soon after the announcement of the by-election results”, a senior leader said.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet ministers will also discuss pending promises and take decisions on the advice of the Finance Department. The Finance Department has already been instructed to submit a report on the availability of funds to implement new schemes in the last two quarters of 2025-2026 financial year.

Officials said that Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed secretaries of all departments to be available at the Secretariat during the Cabinet meeting as the government is likely to take some important decisions to expedite the implementation of welfare schemes, mobilization of the funds, and organizing grand statewide celebrations from December 1 to 10 to mark the government’s completion of two years of power.