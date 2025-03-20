BC reservation: All-party delegation will soon meet PM, assures Ponnam

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reasserted that an all-party delegation would go to Delhi, under the auspices of the State government and meet the Prime Minister soon, for pushing for the approval of BC reservation in Parliament.

During an informal media interaction in Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister described ‘unanimous approval’ of bill as a historic move. “I have got the opportunity to be a part of history with the approval of the BC Bills and being the BC Welfare Minister, it has given me immense pleasure. The responsibility of convincing Prime Minister Modi for discussion on BC reservation lies with the state BJP leaders,” he reminded.

The Minister however feared that the Opposition leaders may try to derail the progress and cautioned BJP leaders from disrupting the endeavours of the State government. On L B Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy’s alleged casteist remarks against the woman corporator, the Hyderabad in-charge Minister described this as nothing but the ‘BRS’ arrogance’.