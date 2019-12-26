Defeat those who stop development: Minister Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar appealed the people not to vote for those leaders, who are stopping development works in the city and to elect TRS candidates in the upcoming municipal elections, while speaking at a press meet here on Wednesday.



He said the TRS is going to contest alone in 60 divisions in Karimnagar without any alliance. 'No matter how many parties will contest against the TRS, it is the ruling party which will grab all the 60 seats. No party will have any chance,' he stated.

Kamalakar said that in Karimnagar Rs 100 crore worth developmental works are underway and some of the development works are completed also. Even if a single BJP corporator wins in this municipal election, the developmental works will be stopped, and the IT Tower will not be opened, he said.

The TRS, which is in power in the State, wants to develop local institutions. But the BJP is trying to stop the works by filing unnecessary cases. The BJP leaders politicised even the death of RTC driver Babu and mislead the public, the Minister alleged.

Kamalakar said the inauguration of the IT Tower, scheduled on January 30, has been postponed due to election code. However, the company said the required infrastructure and other process work will continue and 16 companies are still in the process of setting up their branch in Karimnagar IT Tower, he added.

Smart City works are going on a fast pace and the BJP leaders are intimidating the officials by slapping false police cases against the Municipal Commissioner, But, they cannot prove the irregularities as no irregularity took place. The tender process was held transparently without giving scope for irregularities. There have been no irregularities in Smart City tenders and the allegations made by BJP leaders are baseless, the Minister pointed out.

Kamalakar said that a three-member committee will select candidates, who are going to contest in the municipal elections. Municipal tickets will be given to those, who are dedicated and strove hard for strengthening of the party.

MLC Naradasu Lakshman Rao and former Deputy Mayor Guggilla Ramesh, Yadagiri Sunil Rao, Kansala Srinivas, Kura Tirupathi, Ravinder, Ajithira Rao, Bonala Srikanth, Leaders Srinivas and Anil were participated in the press meet.