BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), handed over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash – Next Generation Weapon System produced at its newly commissioned state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre (SFC) to Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).



Seeker is a critical and technology-intensive subsystem used in Surface-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase.

The RF Seeker has been designed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat, and produced by BDL at its state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre set up at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit.

In a special ceremony held at BDL’s Kanchanbagh Unit Wednesday, Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL handed over the 1st RF Seeker manufactured by BDL at this facility to Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman DRDO.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman DRDO stated that the establishment of the Seeker Facility Center at BDL has enabled India to achieve self-reliance in the field of RF seeker production and contribute greatly towards realizing the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Commodore A. Madhavarao (Retd), CMD, BDL expressed pride in the accomplishment stating that with the production of RF Seeker, BDL, now joins an elite group of companies worldwide having the complete capability for the production of RF Seekers.

The ceremony was attended by several high ranking officials from DRDO and BDL including U. Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist & DG (MSS), G A Srinivasa Murthy, Distinguished Scientist & Director DRDL, Anindya Biswas, Outstanding Scientist & Director RCI, B.V. Paparao, Distinguished Scientist & Director, ASL, N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance) BDL, Dr. Vennam Upender, IPoS, Chief Vigilance Officer BDL, Commodore G R Pradhan (Retd.), Executive Director, BDL - Bhanur Unit, PV Raja Ram, Executive Director, BDL-Kanchanbagh Unit and M Sreedhar Rao GM (NP, OP & UH-IBU), BDL.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in India’s defence capabilities and reinforces the nation’s commitment to become “Atmanirbhar” in crucial Defence Technologies.