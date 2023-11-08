BDL pays final dividend to the Centre

Secundrabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), has paid a final dividend of Rs 16.479 Crore for the Financial year 2022 - 23 to the Centre.

Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd), CMD, BDL presented a cheque for Rs 16.479 crore, being the final dividend to the Government of India shareholding in BDL, to Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri at New Delhi on Wednesday.

BDL has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022 – 23. The final dividend declared by the company comes to 12 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Rs 183.28. crore.

Earlier, during March this year, an interim dividend of Rs 8.15 per share, amounting to Rs 111.92 crore was paid by BDL to the Centre for the financial year 2022- 23 towards its shareholding in BDL.

With this, the total dividend paid by BDL to the Government of India for the financial year 2022 - 23 amounts to Rs 128.40 Crore.

Shalabh Tyagi, Joint Secretary (P&C), Ministry of Defence and N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL present on the occasion.