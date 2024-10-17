Live
Be strong & mentally agile, SP urges cops
Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju advised district police officers and staff to be strong and not let their personal problems force them to get stressed.
Holding a virtual conference with police department officials on Wednesday, he regretted recent happenings in the department and advised against succumbing to mental stress over trivial issues. He was making reference to the recent suicides of police officers.
According to the SP, police officers should be psychologically and physically tough and should uphold the department’s reputation by performing their jobs in an ethical and efficient manner. According to the SP, the district police are well-known for their ability to uphold peace and order, perform flood-related responsibilities, suppress Maoist activity, and stop the smuggling of ganja.
During the conference, when a few police officers approached SP with their issues, he promised to find solutions.