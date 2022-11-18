Be suicide squad for KCR, Gangula tells TRS workers

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar called upon the TRS workers to work hard to strengthen the party and serve as a suicide squad for CM KCR, who is Sri Ramaraksha for Telangana.

BJP and Congress made so many attacks on TRS government but silence was maintained for the past few years as a responsible government. There was no point in keeping silent anymore and make sure that the TRS workers are not hurt, the Minister said.

The Minister along with Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar addressed TRS party district body's executive meeting here on Friday. He said in 2023, the party will win 13 Assembly seats along with two parliamentary seats in the district. He added that the attack on MLA Rasamai Balkishan was unfortunate.

The Minister said that the Andhra rulers looted the Telangana funds during the united AP regime. Kaleshwaram project would not have existed if Telangana was not formed. The Andhra parties who looted the resources of Telangana in the past were coming again and would destroy the Kaleswaram project.

Vinod Kumar commented development was possible with the TRS only. War on political opponents should be continued and false propaganda should be countered. People should oppose the anti-people attitude that Congress and BJP adopting.

Fanaticism, which was previously limited to urban areas, now has spread to rural areas. The Modi government is supporting private companies and was trying to sell companies like LIC, he said

Inauguration of Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory was done earlier but BJP used it as political platform. BJP makes provocative speeches that divert attention. The youth in every village should stop the false propaganda of the BJP and the Centre.

Because of the BJP's anarchic rule in the north India attacks on Dalits growing. BJP has become a synonym for religious hatred. Vinod Kumar said that TRS will come to power for the third time in Telangana.