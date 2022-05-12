Beautified Mini Tank Bund will give new look to Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Giving clear instructions and directions to the concerned Engineering and Irrigation department officials, Minister for Excise, Prohibition and Tourism, Dr V Srinivas Goud told them to speed up the Mini Tank Bund works and complete in a targeted time period.

While inspecting the ongoing works of Mini Tank Bund and the Necklace Road and the suspension bridge connecting the bund and an Island in the lake, the Tourism Minister said that with the beautification of the Mini Tank bund, Mahbubanagar district will get a new look and attract more tourist and visitors and improve tourism sector in the district.

"We have given clear instructions to the concerned authorities to expedite the Mini Tank Bund works and complete them before the rainy season starts. The suspension bridge will be one of attractions of the Mini Tank Bund in the district. However, there are many works with regard to dredging, completion of Island and others are still pending. We have asked the concern contractors to engage more tippers, Hitachi vehicles and complete the works on time," said the Minister.

For the first time, the Mini Tank bund is going to have an Island build over an extent of one acre inside the lake. Connecting the Island a suspension bridge is also expected to come. For this, the removal of water from the bund and other excavation works are going on.

Once the Island is built, the Tourism department is expected to erect a national flag at the Tank Bund so that it could be seen by the whole Mahbubnagar town.

Earlier, the Minister offered special prayers at the Brahmangari temple at Telangana Chowrasta . On the occasion, Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a kitchen shed at the temple. Officers were ordered to carry out these tasks immediately. The retaining wall of the temple, built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, was inaugurated by the Minister.

Additional Collector of Local Bodies Tejas Nanda Lal Power, Irrigation SE Narasinga Rao, Executive Engineer Chakrapani, D E Manohar, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Municipal Chairman K.C. Narasimha, Market Committee Chairman Rahman, Tahsildar Parthasarathy, Ward Councilors Kishore and Ram Laxman were present along with the Minister.