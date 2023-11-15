Become whistleblowers, KCR advises BRS cadre

People need to evaluate what the BRS govt done

They need to take decision based on performance during BRS’ two terms

Debunked opposition’s criticism of Dharani portal

Senior-most Cong leader Jana Reddy could not even get degree college for his constituency

Congress making hollow promises on 10 HP pumpset motors





Palakurthi/ Haliya/ Ibrahimpatnam: "Don't just whistle away, become whistleblowers to serve society," Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told party activists during a Praja Ashirwada Sabha on Tuesday. The BRS chief has been addressing a minimum of three public meetings in the run up to the Assembly elections scheduled on November 30. It has become a habit for the cadre to whistle in a mark of applause during the speeches of KCR.

Irritated over the frequent interrupting whistles, KCR asked them to stop or else he would leave the venue.



The BRS chief told the meeting that people should carefully listen to what he has to say so that they can understand who was right he or the rival parties and then they can take a decision. “People need to evaluate what the BRS government has done during its two terms so that they can decide to vote for the pink party once again,” he said.

Presenting a sort of report card, KCR said though the senior-most Congress leader K Jana Reddy despite holding high positions and portfolios could not get even a single degree college for his constituency.

Rebutting the opposition charge that there was ‘hera pheri’ (foul play) in the Dharani portal, KCR said people should understand such false narration and take correct decision or else they will have to repent later. He appealed to the people to evaluate the nine years of work of BRS and vote for E Dayakar Rao in Palakurthi, Nomula Bhagat in Hailya and M Kishan Reddy in Ibrahimpatnam.

He listed out the benefits of Dharani, and explained how money was getting deposited into the accounts of farmers and how insurance money was disbursed in case of their death. “If Congress comes to power all these schemes would be dumped,” he cautioned.

Referring to Congress leaders’ statement that farmers should use 10 HP motors instead of 3 or 5 HP motors, KCR said who will bear the cost of 10 HP motors? There are 33 lakh farmers in the state. He said it was easy to make such statements but impossible to fulfil the promises. They got 11 chances but failed to provide even drinking water supply to all.

Jana Reddy stated in Assembly that if free power to all was given in two years he would wear pink scarf. “We have done it and are waiting for him to wear pink scarf,” he said. KCR added that greater welfare and better employment would be possible only with BRS, not any other party, he said.