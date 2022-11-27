Bendalapadu Gram Panchayat seeks eviction of Gutti Koyas

Kothagudem: The Bendalapadu Gram Panchayat on Saturday passed a resolution, seeking to evict the Gutti Koya tribals from the Yerrabodu habitation in Kothagudem district.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously at a gram sabha attended by residents, gram panchayat ward members and sarpanch of Bendalapadu, also condemned the killing of forest range officer Ch Srinivas Rao. The gram sabha wanted the State government to expel the Gutti Koyas immediately.

Srinivas Rao, 47, was killed in an attack by persons from the Gutti Koya habitation at Yerrabodu last Tuesday. Rao, along with another officer had gone to the plantation area on learning that the tribals were cutting trees planted by the forest department in 15 acres of forest land. Two of them, both natives of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, were arrested while trying to escape from Yerrabodu to Sukma.

The population of the gram panchayat comprises local Koyas, Lambadis and other communities. They complained that Gutti Koyas were consuming ganja, 'Ippa sara' and threatening village people. They also carry weapons like knives, axes and other items.

Gram panchayat sarpanch Pusam Venkateswara Rao and deputy sarpanch Banawat Balu said there was a threat to the lives of the people living in Bendalapadu from the Yerrabodu Gutti Koyas and hence they should be sent back to their native State of Chhattisgarh.

The villagers shouted slogans against the Gutti Koyas and said on many occasions earlier Yerrabodu residents had attacked Bendalapadu residents for different reasons. The resolution copy was submitted to the village secretary Sathish, for forwarding it to the authorities concerned for proper action.