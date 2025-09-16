Bengaluru–Nanded Express to halt at Nagarur from Sept 18

Hyderabad/Bengaluru: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced an additional stoppage for the KSR Bengaluru–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express at Nagarur Railway Station, offering greater convenience to passengers in the region.

According to SCR officials, Train No. 16593 KSR Bengaluru–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express will halt at Nagarur starting September 18, 2025, while its return service, Train No. 16594 Hazur Sahib Nanded–KSR Bengaluru Express, will provide the stop from September 19, 2025.

The new stoppage has been introduced on an experimental basis to meet the long-standing demand of local commuters and to improve rail connectivity in the area. With this, passengers traveling between Gooty, Guntakal, Nagarur, and Adoni will benefit from improved accessibility and shorter travel gaps. As per the revised schedule, Train No. 16593 will arrive at Nagarur at 06:59 a.m. and depart at 07:00 a.m.

On the return journey, Train No. 16594 will reach Nagarur at 8:19 p.m. and depart a minute later at 8:20 p.m. SCR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, A. Sridhar, stated that the new halt is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and will be monitored for response before being considered for permanent inclusion.