Better Medical Services Should Be Provided to Patients - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh directed the medical staff to ensure that quality medical services are always available to the public who come to government hospitals with various ailments. On Thursday, the Nagarkurnool District Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the 50-bed Government Community Health Center in Kalwakurthy town. The Collector inquired about the number of doctors and the details of the staff attending their duties at the health center.

He asked Hospital Superintendent Dr. Shivaram how many patients receive medical services daily. He also inspected the operation theater, Rajiv Aarogyasri Center, dialysis center, OP, and emergency medical department in the hospital. Visiting the blood bank, the Collector checked the blood reserves and instructed that all types of blood reserves should be maintained at all times. He inquired about the treatments being provided to various patients, including Lokya Naik from Koneti Tanda, Velgonda Mandal, who was receiving treatment for a snake bite, and Sai from Thimmaipally, who was being treated for a fever.

The Collector ordered that complete information about the supply of necessary medicines to the hospital should be provided. Emphasizing that doctors should always be available given the unpredictable nature of patient emergencies, he mentioned that dengue and malaria are likely to spread during this season. Therefore, he urged the medical authorities to conduct emergency medical services in affected villages and continuously monitor the situation until normalcy is restored.

The Collector inquired about the number of people who have received medical assistance through Rajiv Aarogyasri and stressed the importance of prioritizing normal deliveries for pregnant women. He instructed the superintendent to maintain the hospital premises in a highly sanitary condition. Additionally, he encouraged the staff to inform him of any issues they encounter at the hospital. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Shivaram, Dr. Annapurna, Dr. Swarnalatha, Dr. Rohit, and others accompanied the Collector during the inspection.