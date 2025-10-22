Beware! Sajjanar warns citizens against rising fake kidnap calls

Hyderabad police have issued a strong warning to the public against the rising cases of fake kidnapping calls, a worrying new cybercrime trend aimed at extorting money from fearful families. City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has outlined proactive measures to combat this scam and urged vigilance among citizens.

Fraudsters impersonate police officers or officials and make intimidating calls claiming that a child has been kidnapped. They often mention the child’s name and play recordings of a crying child to create panic. The criminals then exploit the parents’ anxiety to demand ransom money.

Commissioner Sajjanar cautions parents to remain calm if they receive such calls, not to panic or lose control, and to immediately report the incident to the police by contacting local stations, calling the helpline at 1930, or filing a complaint on cybercrime website.

Sajjanar shared audio clips of arrested fraudsters mimicking police calls to raise public awareness. He emphasized the critical role of public alertness. He appealed to parents not to share personal details about their children on social media, which scammers exploit to make their threats more convincing.

Besides this, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have taken strict action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against social media creators involved in producing obscene content involving minors, a related dimension of online crimes against children.

This warning follows other recent cybercrime trends in Hyderabad, where digital extortion and "cyber kidnapping" scams are on the rise. These scams often employ psychological tactics, including impersonation, fake documents, and high-pressure intimidation via phone and video calls.