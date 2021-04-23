Bhadrachalam: Bhadradri Rama's coronation performed

Bhadrachalam: Pattabhishekam ceremony of Lord Rama was performed with the royal honours at Bhadradri temple on Thursday. Later, priests performed Mahakumbha teertha prokshana, which will be conducted at Lord Rama temple only.

Not a single devotee was allowed to participate in the programme, which was held at the main temple due to corona outbreak. 40 persons including priests, temple officials and others attended the programme.

After performing Viswakshena puja at 10 am and other rituals, the priests performed the coronation in a traditional way.

Vedic scholar G Murali Krishnamacharyulu and temple chief priest KE Sthala Sai explained the significance of the coronation ceremony and gave a running commentary of the entire programme. Every year the Governor will attend the programme and presents silk clothes as per the tradition, but this year due to Covid-19, the Governor didn't attend the programme.

Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar, temple Executive Officer B Sivaji and other officers attended the programme.