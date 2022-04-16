Bhadrachalam: Chakrasnanam marks end of rama navami fete

Bhadrachalam: As part of Srirama Navami celebrations, the Sr8i Rama temple priests on the last day performed the Chakrasnanam programme here in river Godavari on Saturday.

A special Abhishekam was performed by the priests to the festival deities in the temple premises before the Chakrasnanam programme.

The priests set the Vasista Mandapam as a stage to perform Chakrasnanam programme which is at the bank of river Godavari.

Chakrasnanam programme was performed amidst the chanting of mantras and Vedas by the priests. The priests said that the Chakrasnanam programme marks the end of Sri Rama Navami festival. The priest performed special pujas on Saturday evening. Aahobila Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and priests took part in the programme.