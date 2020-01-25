Bhadrachalam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency introduces new menu in Ashram Schools

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Bhadrachalam has been making serious efforts towards effective implementation of new menu. The menu includes chicken, mutton, ghee, poori, idly, dosa, noodles, Mysore bonda, pakoda and others. Chicken curry would be served four times in a month, while mutton would be served twice a month and ghee would be given every day during lunch, informed the ITDA Project Officer VP Gowtham.

He directed the wardens and headmasters to provide milk with nutritional supplements in breakfast and informed that the new menu was recently issued by Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department. The officials and staff, who fail to follow the menu, would have to face serious action, he pointed out, adding that the government was spending crores of rupees on providing corporate level facilities to ensure quality education to tribal students. Gowtham stated that he would be taking up surprise inspections to the hostels and would speak to the students. At all hostels, the menu card has to be displayed and followed, otherwise concerned headmaster and warden would have to face the music, he added.

As many as 16,177 students studying in 64 institutions, including 46 Ashram Schools and 18 hostels under the ITDA would get benefitted with the new menu. It is learnt that a cook has been suspended recently in Sathupally for failing to implement the menu.