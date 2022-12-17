Bhadrachalam major Panchayat divided into three Gram Panchayats

Khammam: In a major development, the State government announced the division of major Gram Panchayat of Bhadrachalam into three new panchyats.

The government issued the order in this effect on Friday. According to the GO, the survey numbers from 1 to 132 are made one panchyat, and the survey numbers from 52 to 90 are made second panchyat, and survey numbers from 91 to 207 are made third panchyat.

In the same way, the Sarapaka major panchayt is also divided into two panchyats. Survey numbers from 1 to 262 are in Sarapaka panchayat and survey numbers from 6, 14 and from 35 to 262 are in ITC panchyat. The panchayats were divided to made administration easy, informed officials.