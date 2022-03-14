  • Menu
Bhadrachalam: Protest for justice to tribal girl's kin

Tribal leaders holding a protest, demanding justice to the family of a tribal girl who committed suicide, at ITDA office in Bhadrachalam on Monday
Tribal leaders holding a protest, demanding justice to the family of a tribal girl who committed suicide, at ITDA office in Bhadrachalam on Monday

Highlights

Tribal leaders and activists on Monday staged a protest at the ITDA office here, seeking justice to the family of the deceased tribal girl.

Bhadrachalam: Tribal leaders and activists on Monday staged a protest at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office here, seeking justice to the family of the deceased tribal girl.

They alleged that Irpa Radha committed suicide at her residence in Kothapallli village in Dummagudem mandal on March 8, as she was cheated by a married man Sekhar.

Meanwhile, the Bhadrachalam police took the accused into custody following a complaint from the girl's family. The protesters demanded stern punishment for him. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the ITDA officers.

