Bhadrachalam: Protest for justice to tribal girl's kin

Bhadrachalam: Tribal leaders and activists on Monday staged a protest at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office here, seeking justice to the family of the deceased tribal girl.

They alleged that Irpa Radha committed suicide at her residence in Kothapallli village in Dummagudem mandal on March 8, as she was cheated by a married man Sekhar.

Meanwhile, the Bhadrachalam police took the accused into custody following a complaint from the girl's family. The protesters demanded stern punishment for him. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the ITDA officers.