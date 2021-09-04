Bhadrachalam: Six Maoist militia members arrested

Bhadrachalam: Cherla plice on Friday arrested six militia members of the banned Maoistparty from Usuru block in Rampur village in Chhattisgarh State.



Addressing the media, Bhadrachalam ASP Dr G Vineethstated that the police and 141 CRPF personnel conducted a combing operation around 6 am near Pusuguppa village,along the Chhattisgarh border. Noticing the police, the six Maoists tried to flee but they were chased and taken into custody.

The ASP informed that five accused were identified as K Aduma, M Joga, M Bandi, M Unga, M Sannu and all of them are below 17 years. He said that during the interrogation, all the six confessed that they had been working for the banned Maoist party for the last three years. They also admitted to their involvement in many attacks that were carried out by the Maoist party. The accused were presented before the magistratewho remanded them in judicial custody.