Bhadrachalam Teppotsavam today

Bhadrachalam: A special cultural programme, including a flash mob performance and river aarti, will be organised at the Teppotsavam Ghat in Bhadrachalam on Saturday evening as part of “YERU – The River Festival,” District Collector Jitesh V Patil said on Friday. Addressing the media, the Collector said the event would begin at 4 pm and feature a flash mob performance by around 230 local youths.

The performance has been designed to encourage youth creativity while spreading awareness about the importance and conservation of rivers, he said.

Following the flash mob, a river aarti will be performed at the ghat, he added. The main objective of the programme is to create public awareness about river conservation and highlight the cultural and ecological significance of rivers, the Collector said.