Bhadradri all set for Mukkoti Mahotsav

Bhadrachalam: The Mukkoti Mahotsav organised by the Bhadradri Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devas-thanam has reached a crucial stage. On Thursday evening, a raft float will be held for Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy in Godavari on a swan-decorated raft. Arrangements for this have already been completed and the raft trial was also successfully conducted.

On Friday, in honour of Mukkoti, Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy will provide darshan to the devotees at the North Gate in the early hours of the morning. Arrangements for this pro-gramme have reached the final stage.

The North Gate has already been painted and decorated with lights. On Thursday night, the North Gate will be decorated with various types of flowers. The temple is already selling tick-ets for Uttaradwara Darshan online and offline. Welcome gates, Chandni Vastra decoration

Everywhere in Bhadradri, the Ramalaya surroundings have taken on a festive look with wel-come gates, Chandni Vastra decoration and electric lamps. The name of Sri Rama is heard on every note. At the stage in Mithila Stadium, artists are singing the hymns of Bhakta Ram-adasu and Tumu Narasimha Das at night. Bhadradri has also become bustling with traditional classical dances and devotional plays.