Bhadradri Bank chief felicitates entrepreneur Chennuri Srikanth

Khammam: Bhadradri Bank Chairman Cherukuri Krishnamurthy on Wednesday felicitated noted entrepreneur Chennuri Srikanth, founder of Shiva Sai Ads at the bank’s office here.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnamurthy lauded Srikanth for establishing the advertising agency from a modest beginning and transforming it into a growing enterprise within a short span of time. He said Srikanth’s journey from an ordinary background to carving a niche for himself in the competitive advertising sector was commendable. The Chairman expressed hope that Srikanth would scale greater heights in the coming years and create more employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

Shiva Sai Ads was initially established in Khammam and later expanded its operations to Hyderabad, Warangal and Vijayawada within a short period, he said, attributing the rapid expansion to Srikanth’s hard work and business acumen.Responding to the felicitation, Srikanth thanked the bank chairman and well-wishers for their support and said he would strive to further expand the organisation while continuing to provide quality services and generate employment opportunities.