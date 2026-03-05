Mathura soaked in Holi festivities

The temple town of Mathura was drenched in colours on Wednesday as devotees and locals celebrated Holi with traditional fervour.

Holi is being played outside the temples, but not observed inside the sanctum sanctorum, Gyanendra Kishore Goswami, sewayat of the Sri Bankey Bihari Temple, said.

The temple’s Holi celebrations culminate on the day of Holika Dahan, he added.

A ‘bhajan sandhya’ and flower Holi are scheduled for the evening at the Old Keshavdev Temple, its sewayat Biharilal Goswami said, adding that Holi is not celebrated inside the temple premises on the day.

At the Sri Garun Govind Temple, Holi festivities culminate a day before Rangbhari Ekadashi with the traditional ‘Huranga’, sewayat Dr Rajesh Gautam said.

“Holi in Mathura is different from other places because here we relive one of the leelas of Lord Krishna. For the last 30 days, major celebrations have been taking place in different parts of the city,” local businessman Harsh Chaturvedi said.

Since morning, people were seen dancing to loud music and smearing colours on each other.

Deeksha Chaudhary, a professor and regular visitor, said, “Holi in Mathura is a delight. I feel close to Krishna.”

At Bachchgaon village in the district, ‘Chappal Holi’ is being celebrated where elders of the family playfully hit young ones with chappals (slippers).

The 150-year-old tradition was once started to oppose atrocities of Britishers. They also spray colours and dance to Holi songs, Gram Pradhan Manju Chaudhary said.