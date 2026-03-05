Telangana Forms Committee for Godavari Pushkarams Planning

The Telangana government is organising the Godavari Pushkarams with great enthusiasm. Orders have been issued to establish a cabinet sub-committee to study the event and determine the dates for its management.

Sridhar Babu has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, which also includes Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Adluri Lakshman, and government advisor Sudarshan Reddy.

The committee will discuss arrangements for devotees attending the Pushkarams, including issues such as management responsibilities and logistical planning. A final decision on these matters is expected to be made following their deliberations.