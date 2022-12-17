Bhadradri set for major facelift under PRASAD

Khammam: The Central government has taken up the development of the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. Early this year, an announcement to this effect was made by Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy. A team of Central and State tourism officials visited the place and prepared proposals for the renovation of the temple and facelift to the place. The state government too submitted a detail project report (DPR) for the scheme. There was some lull till the latest government clearance in view of the President's tour programme to the temple town. President Droupadi Murmu will launch the PRASAD scheme on December 28 at the temple.

It has been proposed to develop a Ramayana theme park on 6.2 acres land besides creation of cottages for devotees, a craft village and better amenities in the temple area. Similarly, it was proposed to develop the Parnasala area, too, which is under the jurisdiction of Lord Rama temple.

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation MD B Manohar said discussions were held on the PRASAD scheme with the central tourism officials. The amount of funding to be released for the scheme would be known in a couple of days, he informed.

A devotee of Lord Rama, SN Murthy, said, according to his knowledge, the government would sanction Rs.92 crores for the scheme. He said Rs 45 crore would be released under the first phase. He said the temple would be developed well under the scheme. In the last eight years, the state government had not spent a single rupee for the temple development, he rued.

However, the TS government this year announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for the temple town of Bhadrachalam during the visit by CM KCR in July during the floods. He said a permanent Karakatta (river bund) to prevent floods would be constructed and the government would also take up housing for around 3,000 families hit by the floods.