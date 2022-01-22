Bhadradri temple staff, EO test Covid positive

Khammam: The Lord Rama temple staff along with Executive Officer B Shivaji and two archakas and another five administration staff have been tested Covid positive.

After the main events of the Mukkoti festival on January 12 and 13, the staff and EO were suffering with Covid symptoms.

On Friday, they were tested positive. The temple officers had taken precautions for darshan in the temple.

The news of infection of the temple staff created panic among the people of the temple town on Friday.