Bhagiratha jayanti will be celebrated on May 14th

The Telangana state Bhagiratha Sagara Sangham has directed to all the Sagar community people to celebrate Bhagiratha Maharshi Jayanti On May 14 th in every village across India.

Bhagiratha Maharshi is a revered figure in the Hindu mythology .He is known for his determination and efforts in bringing the Sacred river Ganga (Ganges) down to earth from the heaven . According to the legend , Bhageeratha performed intense penance to please lord Brahma ,the creator,and requested him to bring Ganga to earth to cleanse the sins of their ancestors.

Pleased with his devotion Brahma granted his wish , but warned about the force of Ganga's descent , which could devastated the earth,to mitigate this Bhagiratha sought Lord Shiva's help ,who agreed to hold Ganga in his locks (in hair ) to reduce Ganga' impact when it descended .This event is celebrated as Ganga Dashora symbolising the arrival of holy river Ganga on earth.Bhagee ratha has brought Ganga down to earth,hence on this auspicious occasion all the ancestral descendents of Bhageeratha celebrate Bhageeratha Maharshi Jayanti On Ganga avtaran divas.





