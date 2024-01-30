Bhandrachalam: 1971 batch of Govt Jr College reunites

Bhandrachalam: The alumni of the 1969-71 Intermediate batch of Government Junior College, Bhadrachalam, had a reunion at Chinajiyar Matt assembly hall on Monday, and fondly reminisced about their student days. It was a happy reunion where they recollected their experiences and student life at the college. They visited the junior college where they studied and had the old memories flooding back as they went around the college. They spent the whole day at the college and left for their respective places, carrying the memorable experience with them.

The programme was organized by Dr Golla Bhupathi Rao and Yarlagadda Hanumantha Rao. Malladi Venkata Rao, Krishna Babu, Venkatanarasaiah, Nagabhushanam, Satyanarayana Reddy, Anjaneya Verma, Appa Rao, Ramana Reddy, Krishna Kumar. , Subbar Rao, Shankar Rao, Sridhar, Varma, Raju, Rambabu, UdayabhaSkar, Prabhakar, Patel, Padmaja, Sharada, Venkatamma, Vijayalakshmi, Sita and other friends met one another and exchanged pleasantries and warm wishes.