Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul seen running with Revanth in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is actively participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and inspiring the young generation. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy were seen competing with each other in the running race amid hundreds of party supporters.



Now, the video is going viral on the internet and receiving an overwhelming response from the party followers. Telangana Congress leaders are actively participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and working hard to strengthen the party in the state. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi interacted with tribal people and danced along with them by wearing their traditional headgear.