Live
- IPL 2024: Banking on home advantage, LSG eye first win of season against PBKS
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
Just In
Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
Highlights
Kollapur Constituency In-Charge Elleni Sudhakar Rao said that Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate Bharat should win with a huge majority.
Nagarkurnool: Kollapur Constituency In-Charge Elleni Sudhakar Rao said that Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate Bharat should win with a huge majority. On Friday, he participated and spoke at a meeting of BJP chief workers in Kollapur.
He said that Modi should be elected as the Prime Minister for the 3rd time if the country is to progress further in its development path and it will grow into the 3rd largest economy with many revolutionary decisions taken by Modi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT