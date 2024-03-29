  • Menu
Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao

Kollapur Constituency In-Charge Elleni Sudhakar Rao said that Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate Bharat should win with a huge majority.

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur Constituency In-Charge Elleni Sudhakar Rao said that Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate Bharat should win with a huge majority. On Friday, he participated and spoke at a meeting of BJP chief workers in Kollapur.

He said that Modi should be elected as the Prime Minister for the 3rd time if the country is to progress further in its development path and it will grow into the 3rd largest economy with many revolutionary decisions taken by Modi.

