Bhatti calls for survey of rain losses, presents aid

Khammam: The entire Khammam district is in a state of chaos due to the incessant heavy rains. Streams and bends are flowing furiously. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka went around the affected areas and met the people from Saturday night to Sunday night and to know their problems. Reassuring the victims at every step, he went ahead giving orders to the authorities. Going forward from the top of the wall of the damaged road, they examined the flooded crop fields.

Bhatti enquired about the delivery of food, medicine and fresh water. He said that the government was ready to do whatever it would take help the flood victims. He said that the people’s government led by the Congress was working round-the-clock for the people. He inspected arrangements at Bokkala Gadda Rehabilitation Center and other places, and interacted with the people.

District Collector Muzammil Khan was ordered to evacuate the people of the low-lying areas and surrounding areas and move them to the rehabilitation centres in view of the gradual increase in the flood level in Munneru canal. The Collector was also asked to take measures to prevent any trouble to the people in the wake of floods.

Braving heavy rains, the Deputy CM toured all the mandals of the constituency. He issued orders for the reconstruction of damaged roads, bridges and ponds. Cheques of Rs 5 lakh each were handed over to kin of two persons who were washed away in the floods.

On Sunday morning, he visited the government health centre in Mudigonda mandal centre, later he inspected the flood damaged areas in Chirumarri village. He visited the submerged Zilla Parishad school in Kamalapuram, Mudigonda Mandal. It was ordered to fix breaches to the canal. In Ayyavaripalli and Vallabhi villages, the dams of the ponds gave away, and fields were submerged in large areas. The Deputy CM called for estimates on repairs and proposals for a retaining wall.

The Chief Minister personally handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of Nanneboina Padmavati, a resident of Dendukuru village in Mathura constituency, who was swept away in the flood. Similarly, he handed over a cheque to the family of Malishetty Sambasivarao of Bhavanipuram village of Errupalem mandal, who was swept away by a torrent of floods.