Bhatti calls upon leaders to ensure grand success of Kharge’s July 4 meet

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and all Congress leaders, starting from village-level unit presidents, to ensure the grand success of the upcoming public meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting is scheduled to be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on July 4.

In view of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to the city, Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Hyderabad district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Ranga Reddy district in-charge Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and DCC President Rohin Reddy, reviewed the event preparations and addressed the media.

On the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that this marks the first time in the country that the AICC President will hold a direct interaction with village-level Congress presidents, and that Telangana is the first state to be accorded this opportunity. He mentioned that similar programmes will be conducted across the country following Telangana’s precedent.

Considering the importance of this event, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that large-scale arrangements were being made. He appealed to all Congress leaders across the state, including village, mandal, and district presidents, MLAs, MPs, and ministers, to coordinate and attend the meeting by 3 PM on 4 July without fail.

Expressing gratitude to the AICC for giving Telangana the first opportunity to host such a unique programme, the Deputy Chief Minister urged party leaders to mobilise in large numbers, stating that this presents a rare chance to directly interact with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.