Bhatti considers Rs 1 cr insurance for Singareni, govt staff

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the government was considering bringing Rs 1 crore insurance for government and Singareni workers.

The DCM was replying to a question on whether there was any proposal to distribute medicines through Singareni Referral Hospitals in Karimnagar, Warangal, and Hyderabad for the convenience of retired employees of Singareni Company settled across the city, raised by MLA Makhan Raj Singh Thakur during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister said that there was no such proposal, adding that the recruitment process for vacant posts of doctors and medical services staff will be completed.

Replying to another question, the DCM said that there was a proposal to have Rs 1 crore insurance for Singareni employees as well as state government employees.