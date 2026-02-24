Bhatti gives clarion call to make Rahul PM to resolve key issues

Hyderabad/Vikarabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Monday said that the country’s problems would be resolved only if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, and called upon district Congress presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to work tirelessly towards that goal.

Addressing a training camp of district Congress presidents held in Vikarabad, he urged party leaders to strive to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in both the Telugu states to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s leadership at the national level.

Speaking on the topic “Caste problems, reservations, and how to fight for the eradication of caste discrimination as a Congressman,” Vikramarka said Rahul Gandhi stands with victims of discrimination wherever incidents of untouchability and social injustice occur in the country.

He recalled that when research scholar Rohith Vemula died by suicide at the University of Hyderabad allegedly due to caste discrimination, Rahul Gandhi visited the campus, interacted with students and helped shape the course of the agitation.

The Deputy CM alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to weaken and eliminate the Congress party, which he said had enacted several revolutionary laws to ensure economic, social and political equality in the country after leading the freedom struggle. He accused the BJP of attempting to create a “Congress-mukt Bharat” and of seeking changes to the Constitution to sideline the party. Vikramarka said certain political forces want society to remain socially and economically divided. “Caste is a reality in India,” he remarked, adding that he, too, had faced caste discrimination in his life. However, he said such discrimination did not deter him from pursuing his goals with determination.

He stated that the Indian National Congress is not merely a political party but a movement that has, for decades, worked to sensitise society against social evils such as untouchability, child marriage and restrictions on widow remarriage. He noted that the party had simultaneously spearheaded the freedom struggle and social reform movements.

Recalling historical resolutions, he said that social reformer TK Madhavan had moved a resolution at a Congress session in Kakinada demanding the eradication of untouchability and temple entry for all sections of society. He also referred to the Vaikom Satyagraha in Kerala and movements led by BR Ambedkar in Maharashtra as examples of sustained struggles against caste discrimination.